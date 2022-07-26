MINDEN, La. -- Tommy Davis is back in the mayor's seat once again.
The former mayor took on the title of interim mayor Tuesday morning in an informal swearing in ceremony in the mayor's office. Clerk of Court Holli Vining issued the oath.
Davis was appointed to the position by Gov. John Bel Edwards to fill out the remainder of the term of the late Mayor Terry Gardner, who died last month. The term expires Dec. 31.
Meanwhile, there are three vying to be the city's next mayor. Nick Cox, Bill Mills and Terika Walker qualified last week.
The election is Nov. 8.