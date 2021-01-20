Louisiana Voted

Qualifying for assorted municipal offices throughout the state began today. 

Candidates interested in open offices can sign up from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today through Friday. The election is March 20.

Here’s a look at what other races are on the ballot and who's qualified so far.

REGION

BESE District 4 (Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster) - Shelly McFarland of Winnfield; Michael Melerine of Shreveport

BIENVILLE 

2nd Circuit Court of Appeal judge - Jeffrey L. "Jeff" Robinson of Ruston

Castor alderman - Shaunte Williams

Jamestown alderman - Ralph Woodall

BOSSIER

Bossier City mayor - Lorenz "Lo" Walker

Bossier City councilmen-at-large (2 to be elected) - Timothy "Tim" Larkin, David Montgomery Jr., Chris Smith

Districts 1 - Shane Cheatham, Scott Irwin

District 2 - Jeff Darby

District 3 - Don "Bubba" Williams

District 4 - Jeff Free

District 5 - Vince Maggio

CADDO

Justice of the Peace Ward 9 - Katoya Janelle Rainey

Mooringsport police chief - Janet Sowell, Dennis Welch

Rodessa alderman

CLAIBORNE

2nd Circuit Court of Appeal judge - Jeffrey L. "Jeff" Robinson

DESOTO

Police Juror District 2 - Kyle Kennington, Ronald "Ronnie" Allen

Stanley mayor

Stanley police chief - Earl C. McCoy Jr.

Stabket aldermen

NATCHITOCHES

Clarence police chief

Goldonna police chief

Powhatan police chief

RED RIVER

Police Juror District 3 - Shane Young

Edgefield alderman - David Layfield

Martin alderman - Clayton Williams

SABINE

Police Juror District 3 - Joseph A. Hendon, Dewayne "Porkchop" Rains, Jeff D. Scaife, Christopher M. Sylvia

Constable District 4 - Andrew Rodgers

Many mayor - Robert H. Hable Jr., James D. Kennedy, Mike Tarver, Ernest L. Williams

Many police chief 

Many aldermen (at-large; 1 to be elected) - Mary "Key" Brocato

Many alderman District A - Mary C. Perry

Many alderman District B

Many alderman District C - Bobbie Guay Jackson

Many alderman District D - Monte Davis, Cherry M. Williams

Noble alderman - Claire Marie Lopez

WEBSTER

Justice of the Peace District 3

Constable District 3 

Dixie Inn alderman - Nell Finlay, Michael Milligan

Minden Council District A - Wayne Edwards, Mandi Hart, Robert Stewart

Minden Council District D - Henry Bridges, Michael Roy

0
1
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments