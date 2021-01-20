Qualifying for assorted municipal offices throughout the state began today.
Candidates interested in open offices can sign up from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today through Friday. The election is March 20.
Here’s a look at what other races are on the ballot and who's qualified so far.
REGION
BESE District 4 (Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster) - Shelly McFarland of Winnfield; Michael Melerine of Shreveport
BIENVILLE
2nd Circuit Court of Appeal judge - Jeffrey L. "Jeff" Robinson of Ruston
Castor alderman - Shaunte Williams
Jamestown alderman - Ralph Woodall
BOSSIER
Bossier City mayor - Lorenz "Lo" Walker
Bossier City councilmen-at-large (2 to be elected) - Timothy "Tim" Larkin, David Montgomery Jr., Chris Smith
Districts 1 - Shane Cheatham, Scott Irwin
District 2 - Jeff Darby
District 3 - Don "Bubba" Williams
District 4 - Jeff Free
District 5 - Vince Maggio
CADDO
Justice of the Peace Ward 9 - Katoya Janelle Rainey
Mooringsport police chief - Janet Sowell, Dennis Welch
Rodessa alderman
CLAIBORNE
2nd Circuit Court of Appeal judge - Jeffrey L. "Jeff" Robinson
DESOTO
Police Juror District 2 - Kyle Kennington, Ronald "Ronnie" Allen
Stanley mayor
Stanley police chief - Earl C. McCoy Jr.
Stabket aldermen
NATCHITOCHES
Clarence police chief
Goldonna police chief
Powhatan police chief
RED RIVER
Police Juror District 3 - Shane Young
Edgefield alderman - David Layfield
Martin alderman - Clayton Williams
SABINE
Police Juror District 3 - Joseph A. Hendon, Dewayne "Porkchop" Rains, Jeff D. Scaife, Christopher M. Sylvia
Constable District 4 - Andrew Rodgers
Many mayor - Robert H. Hable Jr., James D. Kennedy, Mike Tarver, Ernest L. Williams
Many police chief
Many aldermen (at-large; 1 to be elected) - Mary "Key" Brocato
Many alderman District A - Mary C. Perry
Many alderman District B
Many alderman District C - Bobbie Guay Jackson
Many alderman District D - Monte Davis, Cherry M. Williams
Noble alderman - Claire Marie Lopez
WEBSTER
Justice of the Peace District 3
Constable District 3
Dixie Inn alderman - Nell Finlay, Michael Milligan
Minden Council District A - Wayne Edwards, Mandi Hart, Robert Stewart
Minden Council District D - Henry Bridges, Michael Roy