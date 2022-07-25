SHREVEPORT, La. - Monday's almanac from the Shreveport National Weather Service indicates that the river city reached 100 degrees for the 18th time this summer. The high was 5 degrees above average and 4 shy of the record from the 1920s.
The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers measured mostly 100 plus degree heat on Monday afternoon. Here are their highs.
The hot spot in the northern part of the ArkLaTex was in Fulton, AR with 105 as reported by Tommy Lowe. Cool spot was 97 as measured by Joyce Sproles in Ozan.
In central sections, Wayne Hatfield in Homer had 103 for the hottest. June Jones in Elysian Fields and Darrell Winget in Minden both recorded 100 for the coolest readings.
Everyone in the metro area saw 100 plus degree heat including Mark Potter in Bossier City with a high of 102.
Down south, afternoon temperatures ranged from 96 in Carthage according to Bob Baker to 102 as measured by Michelle Gullette.
