Today is Day 2 of qualifying for the Nov. 8 election. Friday at 4:30 p.m. is the deadline for candidates to get their names on the ballot.
Here’s a look at who’s in the race so far by parish:
MORE THAN ONE PARISH:
U.S. Senate: Beryl A. Billiot, Kentwood; Gary Chambers Jr., Baton Rouge; “Xan” John, Lafayette; John Kennedy, Baton Rouge; W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson, New Orleans; MV "Vinny" Mendoza, Ponchatoula; “Luke” Mixon, Bunkie: Syrita Steib, Metairie; Thomas Wenn, Amite, Salvador P. Rodriguez
U.S. Representative 4th Congressional District: Mike Johnson, Bossier City
Second Circuit Court of Appeal Third District: Frances Pitman
Third Circuit Court of Appeal First District: Elizabeth Pickett
CADDO PARISH:
First Judicial District judge: Edwin Byrd, Shreveport.
Mayor: Lauren Ray Anderson, Mario C. Chavez, Tracy Mendels, Melvin G. "E." Slack Jr., Tom Arceneaux, Julius Romano
Shreveport Council District A: Kinsey Montgomery, Tabatha "Tab" Taylor
Shreveport Council District B: Gary Brooks, Mavice Hughes Thigpen
Shreveport Council District C: Jim Taliaferro
Shreveport Council District E: Tony Nations, Alan Jackson
Shreveport Council District F: James Edward Green
Shreveport Council District G: Ursula Bowman, Carla D. Buntyn, Derrick L. Henderson, Antonio Washington
School Board District 1: Steve Umling
School Board District 2: Jasmine R. Green
School Board District 3: Terence Vinson
School Board District 4: “Don” Little
School Board District 5: Bonita Douzart
School Board District 6: Mary A. Trammel
School Board District 7: Darrin Dixon, Barbara Smith-Iverson
School Board District 8: Christine Tharpe
School Board District 9: Barry Rachal
School Board District 10: Katie McLain
School Board District 11: John L. Albritton, Jessica Yeates
School Board District 12: Dottie H. Bell, Joy Sims, Carter L. Bedford
Blanchard mayor: Jim Galambos
Blanchard police chief: Gerald Allen, Melvin "Gene" Presley
Blanchard aldermen (5 to be elected): John Fuller, Judy Presley, Jimmy Whittington
Vivian mayor: Ronnie Festavan
Vivian police chief: Ryan Nelson
Vivian alderman: At-large - Angela Marie Channell; Ward 1 - James Martin, Glenn O. Miles; Ward 2 - Denise Alexander; Ward 4: Raymond Williams
Belcher mayor: Jennifer Fant, Christi McWhiney
Belcher aldermen: Mallory Brantly, Katy Sparkman Gorum
Belcher police chief: Major Fant
Gillam mayor: David P. Griffin, Adam L. Oliver
Gilliam police chief: Bobby J. Smith
Gilliam aldermen (3 to be elected): Susan Luccous
Mooringsport mayor: Tyler Gordon
Mooringsport police chief: Janet Sowell
Mooringsport council members (3 to be elected): Ashley Anderson
BOSSIER PARISH
School Board District 1: Billie Jo Brotherton
School Board District 2: Kent L. Bockhaus
School Board District 3: Tammy Armer Smith
School Board District 4: Duane Deen
School Board District 5: Adam Bass
School Board District 6: Glenwood L. “Glen” Bullard
School Board District 7: Craton Cochran
School Board District 8: Kenneth Wiggins
School Board District 10: Sandra “Samm” Darby
School Board District 11: Robert Bertrand, Miki Royer
School Board District 12: Erick Falting
DESOTO PARISH
School Board District 1: Dudley M. Glenn
School Board District 2: Neil Henderson
School Board District 3: Jeffrey Dillard
School Board District 4: Donald B. "Donnie" Dufour, Xavier Foster, Robert Mitchell
School Board District 5: Alice Hamilton Thomas
School Board District 6: Coday Johnston, Brian LaFleur
School Board District 7: Dale E. Morvan, Sonja Smith Polley
School Board District 8: L. Mark Ross
School Board District 9: Ronnie L. Morris Sr.
School Board District 10: Bobby Boyd
School Board District 11: Rosie Mae Mayweather
Grand Cane mayor: Marsha Richardson
Grand Cane aldermen (3 to be elected): K.E. "Ed" Campbell
Keachi mayor: Travis Whitfield
Keachi town councilmen (5 to be elected): Jeanette Pons Avila, William Chad Burford, Patty Russell, Michael Gresham
WEBSTER PARISH
School Board District 1: Margaret Edens
School Board District 2: Debbie W. Thomas
School Board District 3: Charles Strong
School Board District 4: Jeri "JJ" O'Neal
School Board District 5: Ronald Rhymes
School Board District 6: Fred Evans
School Board District 8: Glenda Sherrill Broughton, Phillip Michael Smart
School Board District 10: Johnnye Kennon
School Board District 11: Jerry Lott
School Board District 12: Susan Addington
Minden mayor: Nick Cox
Minden police chief: Jared McIver, Larry Morris Jr.
Minden City Council: District A – Darrell Morris, Carlton “Buddy” Myles; District B – Damien Kemp; District C – Javelin Lashundria Hardy; District D - Habacu Morales, Michael Roy; District E – Thomas Adams Jr., Andy Pendergrass.
Springhill mayor: Ray Huddleston
Springhill police chief: Will Lynd
Springhill aldermen: District 1 – D. Nicole Frazier; District 3 – Stacey Willard; District 4 - Alex Edwards, Mike Whitlock; District 5 – Brandy White, Derek Melancon
Cotton Valley police chief: Sante Douglas Jr.
Doyline aldermen (3 to be elected): Steven Bridwell
BIENVILLE PARISH
Arcadia mayor: O'Landis "Bubba" Millican
Arcadia police chief: Andrew J. Cato
Arcadia Town Council: District 2 - Melanie Monroe; District 4 - Edwin Mason; District 5 - Rita Desai, Timothy Williams
Ringgold mayor: Milton Vining
Ringgold police chief: Freddie Peterson
Ringgold Town Council: District 2 - Eddy Higginbotham; District 3 - Sarah Allums; District 4 - Keith C. Johnson
Castor mayor: Vicki Pickett
Gibsland mayor: Ray Ivory Sr.
Gibsland aldermen (5 to be elected): Dianna Pearson
Saline aldermen (2 to be elected): Marvin "Buddy Parker
CLAIBORNE PARISH
Haynesville mayor: Roderick D. Hampton
Haynesville police chief: Anthony C. Smith
Haynesville Town Council member: District 2 - Linda Beene Holyfield; District 3 - Betty Richardson; District 4 - Dewatha Malone; District 5 - Stacy Rogers
Homer mayor: Tommy Sanders, Linda Ferrell Mozeke
Homer marshal: Roger Smith
Homer Town Selectman: District 2 - Johnny "Road Buddy" West; District 3 - Jimmy Hand; District 5 - Sammy Kirk
Junction City mayor: Charles Hogue
Junction City aldermen (3 to be elected): Harold Brantley Cupp
Athens aldermen (3 to be elected): Dianne Spigener, Melvin Smith, Toby Wilson
NATCHITOCHES PARISH
Campti mayor: Katrina Y. Evans, Deborah "Dody" Reliford, "Dori" Telsee, LaRon Winslow, Lionel Telsee
Campti police chief: Christopher Bush, Charles "Bruce" Marshall, Rickey Armstead
Campti town council: Mary Donaway Collins
Provencal mayor: Daniel Gongre
Provencal aldermen (3 to be elected): "Joe" Givens, Ricky D. Coe, Kris Hall
Robeline mayor: Bobby Behan, Gordon O'Con, James Walker
Robeline police chief: Shelby Borders, Kenneth Wayne O'Con II
Robeline aldermen (3 to be elected): Gilda Jenkins, Ann Moran, Mike Solice Sr.
Ashland village council members (3 to be elected): Joshua E. Adams, Ann Anderson
RED RIVER PARISH
Hall Summit mayor: Danny Scott
Hall Summit aldermen (3 to be elected): Jason Briggs, Willie Jiles Jr.
SABINE PARISH
11th Judicial District judge: Verity Gentry
Zwolle mayor: Marvin Frazier
Zwolle councilmen (5 to be elected): Harry Babers, Jane Rivers, James M. Hubbard, Allen Rivers