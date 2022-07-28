SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service reported triple digits for the 21st time in 2022 as of Thursday afternoon. The high of 100 was 5 degrees above the 30 year average of 95 and just 3 shy of the record from 1930. Average 100 degree days from the past 30 years is 10. The record is 63 set back in 2011.
Quite a few of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also measured 100 plus degree highs. Here are their measurements.
Here are some of the highlights: John Grubb in Benton had the hottest reading across the ArkLaTex with 105. Barry McCoy in Coushatta had the coolest at 95. Greg Petrus in Melrose had 97 with .01 inches of rain.
Thanks weather watchers for your participation today. To join our group, register here and then send your info.