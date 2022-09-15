NEW BOSTON, Texas – During day four in the New Boston capital murder and fetal abduction trial witness testimony continues to expose a mountain of months of lies and scheming on behalf of the defendant, Taylor Parker, prior to the murder, prosecutors said.
The prosecution put an investigator in the case on the stand Thursday who read volumes of texts and emails from fake characters Parker created to lead her boyfriend to believe she had access to millions of dollars, capable to purchase land, and was pregnant despite having had an earlier hysterectomy.
Jurors and spectators had looks of confusion in attempts to follow the elaborate scheme presented by the prosecution.
Melissa Mason, office manager of an OBGyn clinic where Parker had worked and been a patient, testified Parker posted a false sonogram on social media claiming it was her current pregnancy taken at that clinic, when, in fact, it was a picture of her 2010 pregnancy.
“Never in our wildest dreams did we think it would turn out like this. It is something that happens in the movies, not in Mount Pleasant,” said Mason.
As the prosecution continues to question Parker's character by illustrating the lies and scheming, seemingly, the defense leans toward questioning why no one contacted law enforcement as the scheme unfolded before the witnesses prior to the murder.
There will be no court Friday, as Judge Tidwell set the court to take place during a four-day week for the trial.