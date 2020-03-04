Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... DE SOTO PARISH IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA... RED RIVER PARISH IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA... SOUTHEASTERN CADDO PARISH IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA... SOUTHEASTERN BOSSIER PARISH IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA... * UNTIL 145 PM CST. * AT 951 AM CST, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. UP TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... MANSFIELD, COUSHATTA, LOGANSPORT, MARTIN, SOUTH MANSFIELD, HALL SUMMIT, ASHLAND, GRAND CANE, EDGEFIELD, STANLEY, CARMEL, EVELYN, CASPIANA, GRAND BAYOU, HANNA, LOGGY BAYOU, WOMACK, NINOCK, PELICAN AND CRICHTON. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF ONE TO TWO INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR