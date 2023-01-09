BATON ROUGE, La. - The Department of Children and Family Services announced Monday the launching of its new hotline, which will be solely dedicated to receiving reports of child sex trafficking.
All cases reported to DCFS will be forwarded to the Louisiana State Police for investigation and/or distribution to the local law enforcement agency with jurisdiction. If the report includes allegations of parental or caretaker involvement in the trafficking or in other forms of abuse/neglect, DCFS will also investigate. Working with the state's Child Advocacy Centers and other service providers, DCFS also will make available care coordination and advocacy services for victims.
Callers may remain anonymous or identify themselves and leave callback information. The hotline is toll-free and will be active 24/7.
"Having a central point for receiving these calls is a vital advancement in the State's work of protecting children," said DCFS Secretary Terri Ricks in a press release.
"Combatting the crime of human trafficking and ensuring children are brought to safety requires the efforts of multiple agencies and partners across the state. This hotline strengthens that network by allowing us all to work each case from a single entry point."