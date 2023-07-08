DE QUEEN, Ark. - On Saturday around 3:55 a.m., Sevier County Sheriff’s Department (SCSD) was dispatched to the 100 block of Sweet Home Lane for a domestic disturbance which included a shooting.
Upon arrival, the officer's patrol unit was hit with multiple rounds. As additional officers arrived on scene, suspect Kenneth Lee Smith, 37, fled the scene on a motorcycle.
SCSD and De Queen Police Department (DQPD) followed Smith in a high speed chase. Smith fired multiple rounds at officers while he was traveling on Highway 41 and struck a SCSD patrol unit as well as a DQPD patrol unit.
Lieutenant Chad Bradshaw with DQPD was also shot in the right shoulder.
Bradshaw was transported to the Sevier County Medical Center for treatment and has been released.
The chase began in Sevier County and ended in Little River County when officers were able to stop Smith’s motorcycle after he reached speeds of over 90 miles per hour and was traveling south in the northbound lane endangering lives of everyone on the road.
Smith has been arrested following the manhunt that lasted several hours.