MANSFIELD, La. – A longtime DeSoto Parish physician who also holds the elected position of parish coroner is under federal investigation.
Agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration met with Dr. Jeffrey Evans Thursday. Sources tell KTBS the investigation centers on the amount of controlled substances being dispensed through prescriptions. Other hospital employees also have been questioned.
DEA public information officer Debbie Webber confirmed in an email to KTBS that Evans is the subject of an “ongoing federal investigation;” however, she said no details could be released until the case had been adjudicated.
Likewise, Evans, in a brief telephone interview, confirmed the DEA investigation but said he could not comment beyond that, other than to say he still has his medical license.
His status with DeSoto Regional Health System and DeSoto Regional Family Medicine, where he has been on staff for decades, is unclear. Neither CEO Todd Eppler nor Evans would comment on whether he’s still employed.
“It’s a legal case. I can’t make a comment,” Evans said.
Eppler said he could “perhaps” provide an update “in the future,” and suggested that timeline may be next week.
The hospital’s board of directors is meeting tonight, KTBS has learned.
The Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners still lists Evans’ license as active with no discipline noted. The Louisiana Board of Pharmacy separately lists his status as current and without restriction or limitation.
Evans is in his third term as parish coroner. That position would not be affected by the DEA investigation unless Evans lost his license to practice medicine or was convicted of a crime. Louisiana law requires the coroner to be a licensed physician to hold office.
Evans is a 1981 graduate of Louisiana State University Medical Center in Shreveport.