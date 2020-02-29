SHOOTING

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating a Saturday afternoon fatal shooting.

According to the LPD, officers responded to the 1700 block of Mobberly Avenue, near LeTourneau University, around 3:20 p.m., on reports of a shooting.

When police arrived on scene, they found one person dead.

It is unknown if police have a person of interest in connection with the crime.

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

