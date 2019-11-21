NATCHITOCHES, La. - A 67-year-old man has died and his 93-year-old father injured in a mobile home fire Wednesday night in Natchitoches Parish, according to the state fire marshal.
Firefighters responded to the call in the 100 block of Dogwood Court around 8 p.m. The father and son were in the home at the time of the fire and a passerby was able to save the father, who is the homeowner. He suffered severe wounds, a fire marshal spokeswoman said.
The Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Claude Rachal, 67, of Natchitoches.
The official cause of the fire remains undetermined. State fire marshal investigators are unable to rule out the possibilities of electrical malfunction due to faulty wiring or overloaded circuits connected to the use of space heaters.