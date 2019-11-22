IDA, LA. - Caddo Parish Sheriff Deputies are investigating a deadly crash in North Caddo Parish.
Deputies say around 1:30 p.m., Friday a motorist observed a black pick-up traveling south on I-49 at a high rate of speed just before exiting on LA Hwy 168 East.
Based on early reports deputies say the truck crossed into the westbound lane on Hwy 168 at a high rate of speed just before a curve. The truck veered off the road and hit a tree.
Deputies say the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.