COTTON VALLEY, La. — Two people died in a shooting at a nightclub in Cotton Valley early Sunday morning, according Webster Sheriff Gary Sexton. Authorities said a suspect was been questioned.
“We are putting all the pieces together right now. We feel that it won’t be long before we will have an arrest made,” Sexton said.
Sexton said there were multiple shots fired at The Vibe, located in the 100 block of Hawthorne Loop. Three others were also shot. They were taken to area hospitals for treatment, including one in serious condition.
“Apparently an altercation took place around 1 a.m. We are still processing things and talking to witnesses,” Sexton said. “An argument broke out at a club and someone started shooting. I believe some of the victims could very well be innocent bystanders,” he added.
Sexton said the names of the victims were being withheld pending notification of next of kin.