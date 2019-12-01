Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 20 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST AND NORTHCENTRAL LOUISIANA, EXTREME SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS, AND EAST AND NORTHEAST TEXAS. * WHEN...THROUGH 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A TIGHT PRESSURE GRADIENT OVER MUCH OF THE PLAINS AND LOWER MISSISSIPPI VALLEY WILL RESULT IN SUSTAINED WINDS BETWEEN 15 TO 20 MPH TODAY WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH. WINDS WILL DECREASE BY SUNSET AS HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS TOWARDS THE REGION FROM THE WEST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&