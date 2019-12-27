FOUKE, Ark. - A mobile home fire near Fouke, Arkansas, claimed the lives of a man and woman Thursday night.
Miller County Fire Marshal Gary Sunmer identified the victims as Barbara Ferrell and Hugh Calhoun.
The fire happened around 11:30 about one mile north Fouke on U.S. Highway 71.
Sumner and others were back at the scene Friday to investigating the cause of the fire.
Sumner said three people were in the mobile home at the time of the fire and one person made it out safely. It's believed the fire started in the living room.