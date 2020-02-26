SHREVEPORT, La. – It was a deadly Tuesday night in Shreveport as three shootings over a three-hour period left three men dead.
Two men were arrested Wednesday morning for second-degree murder. It’s uncertain if they are connected to yesterday’s homicides. KTBS is awaiting a response from Shreveport police.
One of the fatal shootings involved Shreveport police officers who shot and killed a burglary suspect who was shooting at them, according to police. That was the second violent encounter of the night.
The first happened around 7 p.m. when an 18-year-old man was shot. His body was found in the 900 block of Shreve Park Drive near the Huntington Park neighborhood.
Police said the man was found by a passerby. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second fatal shooting was reported before 9 p.m. near West 75th and Wallace Avenue. That’s where officers were investigating a robbery at the nearby Linwood Home Apartments.
Officers spotted a man who was their robbery suspect and police said he pulled a handgun and shot at them. They returned fire, hitting the man. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
The deadly spree capped off around 10:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Viking Drive when officers responded to a shots-fired call and found a with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim Wednesday morning as Javarcya J. Smith, 20.
Arrested Wednesday morning are Traveon Cannon, 19, of Shreveport, and Kasey S. Howard, 21, of Bossier City. Cannon was booked into the Shreveport City Jail shortly after 6 a.m., and Howard at 10:30 a.m. Both are charged with second-degree murder.
According to the probable cause statement listed with Cannon’s arrest: “Subject picked up the victim in his vehicle and drove him to a location where him and a co-defendant shot and killed the victim.”