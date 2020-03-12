HALLSVILLE, Texas - Two people are dead following a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 Wednesday.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, around 3:10 p.m., troopers responded to the crash about a miles east of Hallsville in Harrison County.
The preliminary report indicates the driver of pickup was traveling eastbound on I-20 and struck the back end of a car that was also traveling eastbound. That impact caused the car to hit the trailer of a semi.
The driver and passenger in the car were pronounced at the scene. Identification will be released when next of kin has been notified.
The driver of the truck was taken to a Longview hospital. The driver of the semi was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.