IDA, La. - Caddo Parish deputies are investigating a fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 168 Friday afternoon.
Sheriff Steve Prator said a motorist saw pickup traveling southbound on Interstate 49 at a high rate of speed just before it exited on Highway 168 eastbound.
Senior Deputy Michael McConnell said the pickup left the roadway and struck a tree.
McConnell said the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was taken to Ochsner LSU Health by Caddo Fire District 8 with life threatening injuries.