SHREVEPORT, La. - One man is dead and another person is in the hospital after a T-bone crash at the intersection of East 70th Street and Youree Drive.
According to 911 reports the crash happened just after 7 p.m., Sunday.
Shreveport Police have re-opened East 70th westbound after it was closed for crash investigators.
Cpl. Angie Willhite with Shreveport Police says the person transported has non-life threatening injuries and there were no passengers in either vehicle.
The crash is under investigation.