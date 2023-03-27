SHREVEPORT, La. -- A 32-year old man shot and killed downtown Saturday is Shreveport’s 21st homicide of the year.
Shreveport remains at near record pace for homicides as at this point in 2021 (record year) there were 22 homicides by the same date. There were 14 homicides at this point last year. That means homicides are up in 2023 33% over last year.
Jacorvin Taylor of Shreveport, 32, was shot just before 1:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Texas Street. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 2:15 a.m.
Taylor was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.
His death is the first of the year in the 71101 Zip Code.