SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three homicides in Shreveport since Sunday night bring the current total for the year 48.
There have been 12 homicides in Shreveport in July, making it the deadliest month of the year. A murder suicide Sunday night occurred in the 71106 zip code where five homicides have occurred this year. The victim was a woman who becomes the city’s 11th female victim of homicide this year, exceeding seven females killed all of last year -- and equaling the total of 11 females killed during Shreveport’s deadliest year ever, 2021.
A homicide in the Stoner Hill area early this morning is the city’s 47th of the year and the fifth in the 71101 Zip Code.
And a man shot and killed at Poland and Alabama this morning in the city’s Lakeside neighborhood becomes the 48th killing of the year and the third homicide in the 71103 zip code.
At this point last year there were 34 homicides in the City of Shreveport. The city is one homicide away from equaling last year’s entire total of 49.
Homicides in Shreveport are up 31% this year over last.
Shreveport is now on pace for 83 homicides in 2023.