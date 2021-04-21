SHREVEPORT, La The Future Leaders of Shreveport Summer Internship Program, launched two years ago by Mayor Adrian Perkins, is accepting applications.
“After a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, I am excited to get this program back on track,” said Mayor Perkins. “This program is a great opportunity to expose our youth to the inner workings of city government and train the next generation of municipal leaders.”
The internship program will give high school and college students from Shreveport the opportunity to work in city government and with some area businesses. Local businesses can partner with the City by either hiring interns through the Mayor’s internship program or by making a monetary donation to support the program.
Students can apply online at www.shreveportla.gov from April 12-23. All candidates must go through the City’s application process, including those who wish to work with our local business partners.
The program will begin June 1st and last nine weeks, ending on July 30th. Interns will work 30 hours a week.