SHREVEPORT, La. — The deadline for submitting absentee ballots for the March 26 Municipal Primary Election is approaching.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said the deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday by 4:30 p.m.
Requests can be made online by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov and selecting “Request Absentee Ballot,” or in person at the parish Registrar of Voters office.
Voters who have requested but not yet received an absentee ballot may check their absentee ballot status by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov, entering the appropriate voter information and selecting “Check Absentee Ballot Status.”
The ballot includes an appeal court judgeship in Caddo, DeSoto and Red River parishes and tax renewals for the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
Other races include a state district court race in Bossier Parish and races for mayor in Mansfield, Stonewall, Longstreet and Natchez.
GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant, is available to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations and hours.