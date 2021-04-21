SHREVEPORT, La. - The Future Leaders of Shreveport Summer Internship Program is accepting applications.
“After a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, I am excited to get this program back on track,” Mayor Adrian Perkins said. “This program is a great opportunity to expose our youth to the inner workings of city government and train the next generation of municipal leaders.”
The internship program will give high school and college students from Shreveport the opportunity to work in city government and with some area businesses. Local businesses can partner with the city by either hiring interns through the mayor’s internship program or by making a monetary donation to support the program.
Students can apply online at www.shreveportla.gov through Friday. All candidates must go through the city’s application process, including those who wish to work with the city's business partners.
The program will begin June 1 and last nine weeks, ending on July 30. Interns will work 30 hours a week.