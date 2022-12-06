BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana residents who have put off getting their REAL ID have won yet another reprieve: a two-year extension on the federal deadline until May 7, 2025.
The deadline had been May 3, 2023 for those 18 and older to obtain the driver's license or identification card that meets security standards and lets them board domestic flights.
But the U. S. Department of Homeland Security announced Monday that the cutoff date is being extended because of problems issuing the cards by motor vehicle officials in Louisiana and elsewhere.
"REAL ID progress over the past two years has been significantly hindered by state driver's licensing agencies having to work through the backlogs created by the pandemic," Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a statement.
