BATON ROUGE, La. - The deadline to enter the second drawing for the state's "Shot At A Million" lottery is Friday.
Residents have until 11:59 p.m. on Friday to be entered into the July 21 drawing.
The first drawing for the "Shot At A Million" lottery took place on Wednesday. A winner will be announced for that drawing on Friday to allow time for the state to confirm the person's vaccination status.
See the remaining schedule for drawings and their deadlines to register:
- Enter by July 16, by 11:59 p.m. for the July 21 drawing
- Enter by July 23, by 11:59 p.m. for the July 28 drawing
- Enter by July 30, by 11:59 p.m. for the August 4 drawing
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the launch of the campaign at a press conference on June 17 that 14 vaccinated Louisianans will win scholarships and cash prizes – including one adult who will win $1 million – throughout July as part of the campaign to reward residents who have taken or who choose to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
Louisianans who have gotten the vaccine can register online at ShotAtAMillion.com. Residents who do not have access to the internet or who have questions can call the toll-free hotline at 877-356-1511 to register.