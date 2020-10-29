BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana voters have until 4:30 Friday to request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 election.
The deadline to return a completed absentee ballot is Monday at 4:30 pm, according to the secretary of state's office.
Requests can be made online by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov and selecting "Request Absentee Ballot,” or in person at the parish registrar of voters office.
Voters who have requested but not yet received an absentee ballot may check their absentee ballot status by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov, entering the appropriate voter information and selecting "Check Absentee Ballot Status."
The secretary of state's office has provided instructional video on the step-by-step process of properly filling out and returning an absentee ballot.
Completed ballots can be returned to the parish registrar of voters by mail, in-person by the voter or by a voter’s immediate family member Monday.
Voter unable to meet an absentee ballot deadline can still vote in-person on election day.