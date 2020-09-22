SHREVEPORT, La - U.S. Census Bureau says more than 95% of housing units have been accounted for in the 2020 Census as of Sept. 21.
The report finds 29.3% were counted by census takers and other field data collection operations, and 66.1% of housing units responding online, by phone or by mail.
In the ArkLaTex, Arkansas leads the way when it comes to responses at 98.3%. Texas follows at 95.6%, Oklahoma at 93.8% and Louisiana at 89.8%.
The last day to complete the Census is Sept. 30. Visit 2020census.gov to respond now and for more details.