MARSHALL, Texas. - A dangerous bird disease has been detected in East Texas. It's called Infectious Laryngotracheitis or ILT.
It's a disease that affects poultry, specifically chickens. It could be dangerous if it's not detected and treated quickly.
ILT usually affects chickens, but can also be found in pheasants, peafowls, and turkeys.
It could affect chicken farmer’s product and what they do for the community. They raise the poultry to sell eggs or meat.
That could put a dent in their business if their birds come in contact with this disease, which spreads very quickly.
This specific case was found in Franklin County Texas, which is about an hour west of Texarkana, within a flock of less than 500 birds.
The Texas Animal Health Commission detected it during a routine inspection.
ILT is a respiratory disease caused by a herpesevirus.
It could affect the product of chicken farmers like Suzan Harrison. She raises chickens in Harrison county.
She says she was a little worried when she heard about the disease.
“I know that chickens are carriers of lots of different things,” Harrison said. “I am concerned. Just trying to be more, you know I’m very careful. I wear the same dirty boots when I come out and feed my chickens. So, I’m very careful about that kind of thing because I have had friends that have lost their entire flock over bringing one sick chicken in."
This could be a huge loss for farmers if they have to lower their production of eggs and meat.
The TAHC says many of the ILT cases are mild, but half of the cases are deadly.
Birds with ILT can experience coughing, gasping for air, and they may cough up blood. What bird raisers need to know is that this disease does not affect humans, but you can prevent it from spreading to other birds by practicing good biosecurity.
"I wash my hands before I come out,” said Harrison. “I wash my hands when I go in. If I have babies, which I have a few that have just been hatched recently, I have a little brooder set up. In between babies being in that brooder, it's sterilized every time. Everything that they use is cleaned regularly."
The TAHC says that you can also isolate your birds from visitors or other birds. They say you should always look for the early signs and report any sick birds.
Keeping yourself and your birds clean can prevent this disease. You can also get your birds vaccinated.
The TAHC says vectored or modified tissue vaccines can be used to help.
The Chick Embryo Orgin vaccine must be approved by the commission, but the birds can still shed the virus even if they don't appear sick.
Harrison says she got her chickens vaccinated for another herpesvirus.
"Those chickens have had the Marek’s vaccination,” Harrison said. “That disease is carried by birds, so it's very common in this area. So, I do vaccinate any chicks I hatch with Marek’s. You have to get it at one day old. I do vaccinate mine because it's been in East Texas."
The TAHC contained and eliminated the disease in Franklin County to prevent it from spreading.
Click here to learn more about ILT.