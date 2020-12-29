GIBSLAND, La. - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 20 in Bienville Parish that caused both sides of the interstate to be closed.
Louisiana State Police say a driver was heading west on the interstate when they crashed their vehicle near exit 55. Troopers say the interstate is closed from exit 55 to 61 on both sides due to a "hazmat release." The vehicle did catch fire.
I-20 West is now closed at LA 154 (Gibsland) due to an accident at Mile Marker 56. Congestion has reached approximately three miles. Motorists are being diverted on LA 154 East to US 80 West to I-20 West.— Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) December 29, 2020
I-20 East remains now closed at US 80 (Ada) due to an accident at Mile Marker 56. Congestion is minimal at this time. Motorists are being diverted onto US 80 East to LA 154 West to I-20 East.— Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) December 29, 2020
I-20 West remains closed at Mile Marker 56 (before US 80) due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted at LA 154 (Gibsland). Congestion has reached approximately two miles in length. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route.— Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) December 29, 2020
Drivers in both directions are being detoured on to Highway 80.
No additional information is available at this time.
Stay with KTBS 3 News as we work to learn more about this crash.
-----
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.