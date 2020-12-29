I-20 Crash
maxuser

GIBSLAND, La. - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 20 in Bienville Parish that caused both sides of the interstate to be closed. 

Louisiana State Police say a driver was heading west on the interstate when they crashed their vehicle near exit 55. Troopers say the interstate is closed from exit 55 to 61 on both sides due to a "hazmat release." The vehicle did catch fire.

Drivers in both directions are being detoured on to Highway 80.

No additional information is available at this time.  

-----

