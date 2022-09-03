TEXARKANA, Tx. – A two-vehicle fatal crash in Texarkana on State Line Avenue killed one female driver on Friday.
According to Sgt. Kim Weaver of the Texarkana Texas Police Department, a truck was traveling northbound on State Line when it crossed the center line and collided into a southbound car in the 2100 block of State Line around 10 p.m. on Friday.
The driver of the car, Marolin Gardner, 63, died at the scene.
The driver of the 2015 Dodge Ram truck, Christopher Telles, 42, from Grandbury, Ark. was charged with intoxication manslaughter after the two-vehicle collision, according to a TTPD report.
A child passenger in the Volkswagen was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center with severe injuries but not life-threatening.
Telles also faces a charge of intoxication assault.
According to jail records, Telles is in custody at the Bi-State Detention Center on surety bonds totaling $1,250,000.