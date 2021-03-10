SHREVEPORT, La - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a man in Shreveport's Lakeside neighborhood.
Police were called to the 100 block of Hamilton Avenue at 5:49 p.m., according to Caddo 911 records.
Officers on scene tell KTBS one man, believed to be 25 years old, was shot inside a house. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Hospital where he later died.
Police say they do not have details on a suspect or the vehicle used in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.