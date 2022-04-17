SHREVEPORT, La - A violent start to Easter Sunday in Shreveport, one woman is dead and several shootings took place Sunday morning.
We start on Corbitt Street and Mansfield Road about 1 A-M a woman was found dead inside a vehicle. According to police she was shot with a rifle by someone in a white 4-door vehicle. No suspects at this time.
Then about 4:20 Sunday morning a shooting near Albert Bicknell Drive and Hearne Avenue. Police could not provide any information about this shooting, or another shooting that happened about 20 minutes later on Baird Road and Susan Drive. We'll continue to check on these shootings and bring the latest information at it becomes available.