The Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office said this month seven people in north Louisiana lost their lives because of fires. Six of those victims were from northwest Louisiana. The most recent deadly fire happened on Christmas Eve in Benton.
Ashley Rodrigue, a spokeswoman for the state fire marshal's office, said all of the deaths could have been prevented. She said during two of the fires people went back inside. "We always advise get out stay out. If you become aware of a fire and you have the ability to escape do it, then stay out and call 911," said Rodrigue
Rodrigue encourages people to be careful when heating their homes.
- Keep space heaters 3 to 5 feet away from combustible items
- Plug space heaters into wall outlets, not power strips
- Don't use a stove or oven to heat a home
- Don't stack more than 3 logs in fireplaces
If you’re in need of a smoke alarm, click here.
If you live in Shreveport and need a smoke alarm call the fire department at (318)673-6740.