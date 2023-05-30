SHREVEPORT, La._ Police say a fight between two brothers ended in a deadly shooting.
The shooting happened Tuesday morning on Monkhouse Drive.
The Caddo Parish Coroner says one of the brothers, Lil'Charles Johnson, died as a result of the shooting.
Police say Lil'Charles and his brother got into an argument. That led to a shooting, sending Lil'Charles to the hospital.
"Victims of violence can occur at all different times. And in this case, the two, the suspect and the victim in this case, did know each other. So we do want to reiterate, this isn't a random act of violence. This is something that occurred during a dispute between relatives,” said Cpl. Chris Bordelon with the Shreveport Police Dept.
The second man involved in the shooting is in custody. No word yet on what charges he might face.