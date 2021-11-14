SHREVEPORT, La. The number of homicides in Shreveport in 2021 jumped by one late Sunday with the killing of a man in the 6100 block of Southern Avenue in Cedar Grove.
It happened near East 63rd Street and was reported to 911 shortly before 9 p.m.
A witness reported hearing a gunshot, then seeing someone running away. The suspect is described as a heavy set man in his 20s, wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans and red slippers. That witness says the victim was between 19 and 20 years old.
The shooting marks the 79th homicide so far this year in Shreveport.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.