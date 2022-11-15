ARCADIA, La. -- The Bienville Parish Police Jury has set a public hearing in December for an ordinance to add teeth to gatherings and events and require groups to obtain a permit for the event.
The request comes at the request of Sheriff John Ballance following a shooting that killed one and injured three at the Bonnie and Clyde Resort Campground on Nov. 6.
During the November police jury meeting, Ballance talked to jurors about the need for the ordinance because big gatherings like the unsanctioned post-homecoming party from Grambling State University got out of hand, leading to the death of one and the injury of three others.
“Around 1 or 1:30 Sunday morning, there were a number of people calling about gunfire,” he said. “Before it was over with, we had about eight other people call saying their vehicles were shot up. This thing has gotten out of hand, and the ordinances in the other parishes (Claiborne and Webster) – I’m asking you (the police jury) to look at those ordinances and tweak one for here. I don’t think $1 million or $2 million worth of liability insurance is enough for one person."
“I can tell you his mother and father, who are from New Orleans, they don’t think $1 million or $2 million would replace him,” he continued.
Terrance Lewis Jr., an Arkansas college student, died as a result of the gunfire.
District Attorney Danny Newell said if the jury passed an ordinance like the ones in Claiborne and Webster parishes, those hosting events would have to put up a deposit, hire security that could provide one off-duty deputy per 10 or 20 people, etc.
“You could put a lot of requirements in the ordinance,” Newell said. “The sheriff’s office could provide background checks, etc., and basically (the jury) would have grant the permit after they pay for it. It doesn’t put a lot on the police jury; the people who want to hold the event would have to do all the groundwork and the footwork.”
The party at the Bonnie & Clyde property drew thousands of people. By the time deputies arrived and began their preliminary investigation, they found roughly 50 spent shell casings, ranging from high-powered rifles to small caliber pistols.
Investigators have no suspects in Lewis' death.
The public hearing for the new events permit is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 14 at the next police jury meeting.