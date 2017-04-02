Louisiana's governor is warning residents the "extremely dangerous weather" hitting the state is just getting started and the state should be on "high alert."
Gov. John Bel Edwards warned residents during a Sunday news conference that problems could last through the night.
The governor announced he has activated the state's crisis team. He says his office is in touch with all parish's throughout the state and will continue to do so until the storms pan out.
The governor stressed forecasts like today, occur very infrequently and added he couldn't even remember the last time dangerous weather alerts have been issued for such a large swath of the state.
The governor stressed the key to everyone's safety is to be weather prepared.
Have a plan! In the event of a tornado, seek shelter immediately. Safety experts suggest go to the first floor, find an interior room or the bathroom to take shelter in and stay away from windows.
The governor encouraged everyone in the state to leave mobile phones charged and on Sunday night.
The northern and central parts of the state are under a high-risk alert, which the governor says is an extremely rare classification. Those areas could get hail, flooding, high winds and possible tornadoes.
But the governor says the southern part of the state is also under a "moderate and enhanced" risk for severe weather as well, calling it a "state-wide weather event."
Two people died earlier Sunday when their trailer flipped over. Local officials called it a possible tornado but the governor says it was straight-line winds.
Lightning in the area may be to blame for at least one tank fire in Caddo Parish.
Caddo Sheriff's deputies responded to two well fires today that were believed to have been caused by lightning strikes, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
The first was reported at 11 a.m. on the west side of Hwy. 1 South at Benteler Drive where a tank containing crude oil and salt water caught fire. The tank is owned by QEP Resources.
At 4:15 p.m. a motorist reported a second tank on fire on the east side of Hwy. 1 South at Bunker Road. The tank is owned by Aethon Energy and also contained oil and salt water.
Caddo Fire District #5 and the Caddo Sheriff's Office Patrol Bureau and Hazardous Materials Unit responded to both locations.
Authorities said the fires are contained and are being allowed to burn themselves out. No evacuations were necessary.
Shreveport firefighters spent part of the late morning and afternoon battling a house fire in the 4000 block of Evers that was also believed to be caused by a lightning strike. Nobody was injured in the fire, though the home is unlivable at this time. First responders were able to save a dog that was found passed out inside the home.
There was another house fire a little before 2:30pm in the 4600 block of Regmar Drive. Though not confirmed, it too is believe to be the result of a lightning strike. Nobody was inside when the fire broke out.
Shreveport city crews work to secure public safety during storms
Severe weather has city crews out monitoring and responding to conditions throughout the city.
“Public safety is our main priority and the citizens of Shreveport can be assured that city crews are currently focusing all efforts on monitoring these ongoing events,” said Mayor Ollie Tyler. “We are committed to act swiftly and appropriately to secure the safety of our citizens.”
Citizens are urged to take the necessary safety precautions, and in the case of an emergency, to call 911. For non-emergencies, residents should call 675-2151 to report any other weather related issues.
We spotted a car in the water at Hamels Park in Shreveport. There's no word on how or why it ended up there.
The Panola County Sheriff’s Office in Texas has confirmed damage to a hangar at Panola County-Sharpe Field Airport. There is limited information, but officials say the hangar is already in the process of being repaired.
In addition to pounding east Texas and Louisiana, the storms will also pass through southern Arkansas and central and southern Mississippi.
Meantime, there are scattered reports of power lines and trees down across the ArkLaTex.
A check with SWEPCO reveals several hundred power outages in the region. At 1:30pm, more than 10,100 customers were without service, mostly in the Shreveport vicinity. Click here to connect with SWEPCO and see a real-time map of outages in the area. You can also report an outage and get an update on when your power is likely to be restored.
