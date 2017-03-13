Deadly street drugs linked to overdoses in Louisiana and the United States are showing up in Natchitoches Parish.
Pills peddled as prescription pain killers have turned out to be pure heroin or a mix of Fentanyl and Alprazolam. The Fentanyl-Alprazolam mix has caused overdose deaths around the United States. Some of the pills -- seized by the Natchitoches Parish Drug Task Force recently -- also contained a designer drug call "Pink" or "U4" that's caused several overdose deaths.
Two recent overdose deaths in Louisiana could be linked to Fentanyl, which is 500 times more potent than heroin, said Billy Joe Harrington, the Natchitoches Parish district attorney.
Other seized pills sold as Ecstasy on the street turned out to be pure methamphetamine or a mixture of meth and bath salts. Both are highly addictive and have been linked to overdose deaths around the United States, according to Jesse Taitano, co-commander of the drug task force.
Task force agents have also seized drugs sold as synthetic marijuana that contained PCP.
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones is urging people to report suspected drug activity by calling the drug task force at (318) 357-2248. Callers can remain anonymous.
"Do not take these drugs. They will kill you. I can't say it any plainer than this," Jones said in written statement.