SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport employees, retired and current, want their voices to be heard in regards to their healthcare.
Several took their concerns about possible upcoming changes to the City Council work session Monday. Some retirees are not too thrilled with the plans being considered by the Shreveport Healthcare Trust Fund Board of Trustees.
City leaders said they're trying to bring savings to employees and the employer, meaning the city ,which according to CAO Henry Whitehorn is having to spend millions out of the general fund every year to keep the plans as they are. Another interested party is Willis-Knighton CEO Jaf Fielder who raised his concerns before the council.
"What I would like to say is we ought to be giving the city employees and retirees a choice. If we're moving to a narrow network plan, let's put Willis-Knighton's narrow network next to the Blue-Cross network and let them choose, that's all I'm asking," Fielder said.
"At some point we believe the simple solution is for the board or the city council not to make any changes to the city's health insurance options for 2023 and initiate a formal transparent request for proposal process. This would permit anybody that's interested, insurance carriers and providers to bid in a fair and equitable process for the city's healthcare coverage," said Fielder.
There will be a special meeting held on Sept. 7, where leaders are expected to discuss cost proposal plans for next year.