Shreveport businessman David deBerardinis ran what amounted to a Ponzi scheme that, instead of investing in energy trades as promised, put his investors' money into a Peter-to-Paul scheme where no trades were made and new investor money was used to pay old investors -- or himself, a lawsuit filed on Tuesday alleges.
It was "completely fraudulent," said the suit filed in Caddo District Court by nine investors who said they loaned deBerardinis $9.45 million and have lost their money. The plaintiffs include respected businessmen, some of whom run companies that have done business in Shreveport for four generations.
"The funds invested/loaned by Plaintiffs and others were generally paid to the enterprise and then funneled to other innocent investors to give the appearance the enterprise was profitable and actually paying interest and returns as promised -- or were funneled to deBerardinis himself to support his lavish lifestyle," said the lawsuit, which alleges securities fraud and racketeering.
That apparent success led investors to put up more money than they otherwise would have done, said Tuesday's suit filed by Caddo Parish residents Byrum Teekell; Mary Teekell; Jan Teekell; J. Gray Teekell; Raymond Camus Jr.; H. Whitney Boggs III; H. Ray Waller; the executrix of the estate of the late Patrick Long; and Andrew Teekell of Travis County, Texas.
"The lawsuit involves serious misconduct by deBerardinis and others," the investors' attorney, Jim McMichael, said after filing the suit. "deBerardinis used long-time friendships and his many business relationships to cheat innocent people out of millions of dollars."
deBerardinis, 55, is under fire from multiple directions over what happened to tens of millions of dollars investors say they loaned him to invest in lucrative energy trades where fossil fuels would be bought from one energy company and resold to another at a higher price. Double-digit returns were promised and delivered in some cases but their money is now gone, investors allege.
Authorities in late January seized documents and computer files during searches of deBerardinis' home and the office of his chief financial officer. It is part of a criminal investigation being conducted by the FBI, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Shreveport.
Twenty-two investors, most from Shreveport, have sued deBerardinis or those who allegedly steered investors to him. The investors say they have lost more than $54 million. Among the investors is a businessman from Ireland who said he lost $2.5 million.
deBerardinis has refused comment on the allegations or the investigation. He was deposed as part of the first lawsuit and exercised his right against self-incrimination, court filings show.
Investors' lawsuits allege there were no energy trades; documents confirming them were fakes; and money was diverted to deBerardinis' personal use. Attorneys familiar with the case say early investors got some of their investments back but later ones lost money. One suit says more than $80 million was invested with deBerardinis by various people.
Also named as defendants in Tuesday's lawsuit were Todd Muslow, a Shreveport CPA and chief financial officer for one of deBerardinis' companies; and Walter Stanton III of Coral Gables, Fla., a long-time legal advisor to deBerardinis. They are accused in the suit of steering investors deBerardinis' way.
Muslow and Stanton have declined comment to KTBS News.
Tuesday's suit does not contain the words "Ponzi scheme," but the allegations mirror one.
In a Ponzi scheme, investors are promised high rates of return with little risk. The money is often used for the benefit of the person who created the fraud. Money to pay older investors comes from new investors. Once not enough new money comes in, or too many investors start wanting their money back, the scheme collapses. By the time investors realize they've been defrauded, the money's gone.