SHREVEPORT, La. - After three weeks of storm cleanup, Shreveport officials have decided to hire private contractors to remove vegetative debris. The contracts will soon be finalized, possibly as early as Monday, July 10th. The contractors may arrive by July 21st, with the entire cleanup lasting until the middle of August.
Hundreds of tons of vegetative debris has piled up on curbs outside of homes. City crews are not able to handle the load as well as dispose of it. The city has acquired an EPA permit that will allow them to use a city funded site to store the material until it is processed. Louisiana will pay for 75% of the contracting services that the city hires.
Mayor Arceneaux says that residents should continue to pile their debris neatly, and there is no need to cut up or bundle/bag the debris. It is important to separate vegetative debris from normal bulk garbage piles. Keep debris away from water meters, utility lines, fire hydrants, and drainage sites.