Election deniers in charge of some county election offices are continuing to sow mistrust in the electoral system

Voters line up for the first day of early voting outside of the High Museum polling station in December 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Election deniers in charge of some county election offices are continuing to sow mistrust in the electoral system.

 Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

BATON ROUGE, La. -  Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding everyone that Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 is Election Day.

In preparation for the election, Secretary Ardoin encourages voters to remember:

  • Early voting ends Dec. 3. Polls closed today at 6 p.m.
  • The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Dec. 6 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
  • The deadline to return a voted absentee ballot to the registrar of voters office is Dec. 9 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
  • Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
  • Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.
  • Voters may also utilize the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.
  • Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.
  • Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet).
  • Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov
Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0