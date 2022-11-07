Meteorologist
SHREVEPORT, La. - Election Day weather looks decent. After some patchy fog and morning clouds, the sun should appear in the afternoon. Temperatures will begin the day in the 60s and top out in the 80s. Rain chance is quite low.
