SHREVEPORT, La. – A decision on whether Amazon will pick Shreveport as the site of one of its fulfillment centers or warehouses “could” be made soon.
There’s heavy emphasis on “could” since those involved in the decision-making process on Amazon’s end are “tight-lipped,” said Alan Clarke, Shreveport Metropolitan Planning Commission executive director.
“The word I heard is possibly in the next two weeks there will be an announcement,” Clarke said Wednesday.
RELATED REPORT: Is Amazon coming to Shreveport?
Amazon does not have a current pending application, but a group of consultants, architects and engineers have been doing preliminary site plan evaluations for what’s being called “Project Cosmos.”
As KTBS reported in January, The Hunter Company had gone through a pre-application conference for Project Cosmos at undeveloped property on Corporate Drive near the Caddo Correctional Center that is one of two possible sites being eyed for the Amazon site. Franks Management Group has gone through the same process for site approval in the 6800 block of Monique Rene Avenue north of Greenwood Road.
Both site plans have been approved. However, Clarke said that “means nothing” other than the developers have met all requirements of city ordinances for future use of the land.
“So, they’re ready to go but there’s nothing affirmative about any of them,” Clarke said.
Additionally, the MPC has not issued any building permits. That would come after a decision is made, he added.
“I believe there is a strong possibility if we handle ourselves properly … I think there is going to be some good news that will come out of this,” Clark said.
But Clarke remains cautious and patient, saying “there is still an opportunity for this to go sour and go in a direction we don’t want it to go.”
It’s possible other entities also are working to encourage the e-retail giant to locate here. The Caddo Parish Industrial Development Board in February approved a resolution giving preliminary approve for a payment-in-lieu-of-tax (PILOT) arrangement for “Project C.” The meeting agenda noted that details would be provided at a later date.
A call to IDB President Kyle McInnis was not immediately returned Wednesday afternoon.
Angie White, interim president with the North Louisiana Economic Partnership, said no information is being publicly shared about “Project C” since it’s still a competitive project and a decision is being made where it will locate. She hopes an announcement can be made soon.
The Caddo Parish Commission’s Economic Development Committee had a similar item on its February agenda. KTBS then requested a copy of a letter of support referenced on the agenda but was told it had not yet been written. The item was later pulled from the agenda and has not reappeared.
Shreveport had been in the running for an Amazon project late last year but then the company announced plans to build a $100 million, 1-million-square-foot fulfillment center – the first in Louisiana – at the former Evangeline Downs horse track in Carencro.
Baton Rouge is already home to a distribution center, but an almost 3-million-square-feet regional distribution center will be built this year at the shuttered Cortana Mall. Seefried Industrial Properties, a contractor known for development the Amazon distribution facilities, has filed plans with the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission to do the work.