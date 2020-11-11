BOSSIER CITY, La - This dedication is the culmination of over three years of work to bring the vision of a Women Veterans Monument to reality.
There are over 2 million women Veterans in the country and women represent over 20% of the active duty military force. This monument is a one-of-a-kind original work of art and the dedication is an historic occasion. It is the first monument of its kind in the southern United States.
The Women Veterans of the Ark La Tex is a 501c3, non-profit organization whose mission is to bring women Veterans from all five military services together for comradery, support, education, and community service.
The event was co-sponsored by the city of Bossier City and is open to the public.