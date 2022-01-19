BENTON, La. – A Bossier City man indicted in an alleged deadly road rage incident pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning in Bossier Parish District Court.
Ramsey Akes, 23, will be back in court on April 19 for a status conference.
A Bossier Parish grand jury indicted Akes on Jan. 10 for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Cynthia Walker, 65, on Oct. 27.
Walker was found shot in the west parking lot of Willis-Knighton Bossier. She was laying partially under her vehicle, shot numerous times and unresponsive. She died later at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.
Police said Walker followed Akes there after he allegedly rear-ended her vehicle on Airline Drive.
Walker blocked Akes’ vehicle after he parked and got out with a club or a stick, police said. That is when shots were fired. Walker was struck at least seven times.
Akes is out of jail on a $275,000 bond.