We have a special guest in the studio today to tell us about the Defenders of Liberty Mud Run going on this weekend.
Corrina Bridges from Barksdale Air Force Base joins us this morning to tell us all about this weekends event.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Keep up with all of our contests.
Would you like to receive the Holiday In Dixie Treasure Hunt clues first? Signup today!