Meteorologist
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Wall to wall sunshine is expected on Saturday for the first day of the Defenders of Liberty Air Show.
Showers are possible on Sunday afternoon for the last half of the event.
Enjoy!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Weather forecast delivered at 9:00 am daily.
Keep up with all of our contests.