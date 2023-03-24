Defenders of Liberty Air Show Forecast for Saturday

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Wall to wall sunshine is expected on Saturday for the first day of the Defenders of Liberty Air Show.

Defenders of Liberty Air Show Forecast for Sunday

Showers are possible on Sunday afternoon for the last half of the event.

Enjoy!

