WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Federal funding is en route for Barksdale Air Force Base, Camp Minden and Fort Polk following passage of the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act.
The legislation funds major priorities for the country’s national defense and for Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District, which is home to Barksdale Air Force Base and the Global Strike Command, Fort Polk and the Joint Readiness Training Center, and the Louisiana National Guard Training Site at Camp Minden.
“I am so grateful that we were able to secure major priorities for our military installations in the Fourth Congressional District in this year’s NDAA, which will help keep our country safe from adversaries like Russia and China,” Congressman Mike Johnson said Wednesday in a news release. “I am proud that a large bipartisan group of colleagues came together to pass this final bill through the House and look forward to its swift consideration by the Senate.”
Major Louisiana priorities included in the National Defense Authorization Act:
Barksdale Air Force Base
- $40 million for the construction of a weapons generation facility (WGF). This first installment to construct a WGF will ensure Barksdale's B-52s can be loaded with their nuclear payloads at Barksdale rather than at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota.
- $36 million for the construction of a new gate and entrance complex that will accommodate traffic from the newly constructed I-20/I-220 interchange.
Fort Polk and the Joint Readiness Training Center
- $56 million for the construction of a new barracks that will drastically improve the housing provided to servicemembers stationed at the installation.
- $55 million for the construction of a new joint operations center (JOC), which serves as the command and control hub for training rotations. The current JOC was originally constructed in the early 1960s as a classroom and is inadequate to meet the rigorous training demands of the Army.
Camp Minden
- $13.8 million for the construction of a new barracks that will drastically improve the housing on site.
Air Force B-52 Program
- $660.8 million for B-52 sustainment, modernization, operations, and maintenance.
Air Force Air-Launched Cruise Missile
- $46.8 million for the development of a new air-launched cruise missile that will ensure the B-52 remains a viable nuclear deterrent and will keep the aircraft flying for decades to come.
Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications Modernization
- $26.5 million to upgrade the decades-old systems that are used to communicate with and direct nuclear bombers like the ones stationed at Barksdale.